Cam Newton injury: Patriots QB expected back at minicamp this week

Belichick expects Newton to return to practice this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Veteran quarterback Cam Newton should be back in the mix during New England Patriots minicamp practices this week after missing some time with a hand injury suffered earlier this month.

"Yeah. He practiced last week. I expect him this week, too," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick explained at his press conference Monday morning.

Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reported Monday that Newton "will take all of his normal reps" at minicamp this week.

Patriots minicamp, which is a mandatory event, takes place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Newton hit his throwing hand on a helmet during an OTA practice June 4, which caused a bone bruise.

The former NFL MVP's expected return is a positive sign for both the player and team. These are valuable minicamp practices as Newton tries to further his understanding of the team's playbook and build chemistry with all the new offensive players the team acquired via free agency and the draft over the last few months.

Newton's return also means fewer reps for other Patriots quarterbacks Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and rookie Mac Jones.