Cam Newton injury update: What the Panthers QB’s status means vs. the Saints

Cam Newton is still working through shoulder problems.

The Carolina Panthers are listing Cam Newton as questionable vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. However, Charlotte Observer reporter Joe Person called the questionable listing a "technicality" and that Newton will start Sunday.

In addition to Newton’s lingering shoulder issues, he’s also working through an ankle injury. He had offseason shoulder surgery, though he recovered fast enough to play in the first two games.

Newton injured his ankle in Week 2 against Buffalo but finished the game. However, he was limited in all three practice sessions this week. He hass been so-so with his numbers in the first two games, but the Saints should allow him to have a big Week 3 performance.

Fantasy Impact: As long as Newton plays, he will face a new Orleans defense allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Assuming he is active, keep Newton in your starting lineup for Week 3.