Cam Newton injury: Panthers QB exits game vs. Patriots with foot issue

FOXBORO -- Playing a franchise quarterback in the preseason is always a risk, and the Carolina Panthers found out the hard way Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was hit multiple times and sacked twice during his brief playing time in the first quarter against the New England Patriots. He was ruled out in the first quarter with a foot injury after being looked at by medical staff.

The injury is believed to have occurred on Adam Butler's sack of Newton. Here's a look at the play:

The Panthers say Cam Newton has a foot injury and will not return. Here's a look at what happened. pic.twitter.com/bwWHN2mUru — Matt Harris (@MHarrisWSOC9) August 23, 2019

Newton is one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league, but he does put himself at risk sometimes by making plays with his legs. That wasn't the case Thursday as the Patriots defense was relentless in its pursuit of Newton. New England brought plenty of pressure, including blitzes, forcing Newton to run all over the backfield before being sacked or throwing the ball away.

Newton managed to complete four of his six pass attempts for 30 yards before departing.

The 30-year-old QB was ranked No. 7 on our ranking of the top 20 fantasy football quarterbacks for the 2019 NFL season.

