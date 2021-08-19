Here’s Cam Newton’s incognito outfit ahead of Patriots vs. Eagles

Cam Newton looks ready for the 2021 season.

The New England Patriots quarterback made noise with his outfit ahead of the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He came out with a familiar-looking hat, but the shades and face mask kept him under-the-radar.

Newton and Mac Jones are heading into their second preseason game with hopes of winning the quarterback battle. Newton finished last week’s game throwing 4 of 7 for 49 yards in two drives and Jones went 13 of 19 for 87 yards in five drives. Neither of the quarterbacks separated themselves in the first preseason game and this week will prove to be crucial in the race to become the starter.

Here’s a look at Newton’s outfit.

Here's a look at Cam Newton's gameday outfit for preseason Week 2. (Gotta note the bag. Didn't quite get it in frame, but it was dope!) pic.twitter.com/PYaZP7nIrV — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 19, 2021

In the building. pic.twitter.com/WaRNXN3ekc — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 19, 2021

