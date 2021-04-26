Cam Newton, Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne among Patriots at workouts

Several notable Patriots players spotted at voluntary workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' voluntary workouts apparently are drawing quite the crowd.

The Patriots began voluntary organized team activities last week at Gillette Stadium, and despite the NFL Players Association recommending that players not attend amid the COVID pandemic, many familiar faces have descended on Foxboro for the sessions.

Recently-signed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is among the group still attending workouts, and according to his Instagram story, tight end Hunter Henry and quarterback Cam Newton put in some practice field work Monday, as well.

Among the Patriots players working out at Gillette Stadium today: Cam Newton, Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry. (via Bourne’s IG) pic.twitter.com/oAGgwObZV5 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 26, 2021

The NFLPA released a statement last week on behalf of the Patriots that noted many New England players won't be present at the workouts. But ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Sunday there's still a "significant group" of players attending voluntary OTAs and bonding after getting their work in.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Thomas Dimitroff goes deep on the ’21 draft class and Patriots' approach | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

In addition to Newton, Bourne and Henry, that group also includes offensive tackle Trent Brown, tight end Jonnu Smith, cornerback Jalen Mills and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, per Reiss.

Here's Brown posing with Smith, Newton, Meyers and Bourne in an Instagram post last week:

You'll note that every player listed so far except for Newton and Meyers is new to the team in 2021. So, perhaps New England's fresh faces felt like they could use voluntary OTAs to build chemistry with their new teammates early in the offseason.