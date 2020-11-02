What Cam Newton had to say about game-losing fumble vs. Bills in Week 8

Cam Newton lost it. He lost the ball and lost the game. And it adds up, in all likelihood, to a lost season in 2020.

With 31 seconds left in the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, Newton fumbled the football on a rushing play on second-and-10 from the 19-yard line. At the time, the Patriots were trailing by three, and they were within easy field goal range. They even seemed to be driving well enough to get the ball in the end zone, even after no shortage of offensive struggles. But Newton coughed up the ball. The Patriots lost, 24-21. They are 2-5 and third in the AFC East.

“It’s unacceptable,” Newton said postgame when asked about the fumble. “I’ve got to protect the ball better. … I still am jeopardizing my team’s success because of my lackluster performances of protecting the football. Coach trusts me with the ball in my hands, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I just have to do a better job of protecting it.”

Aside from that gaffe — as hard as it is to put that fumble aside — Newton had his best game in recent weeks. The quarterback threw for 15 of 25 with 174 yards, and he rushed nine times for 54 yards with one touchdown. It was beginning to look like the bounce back game he needed after three poor performances.

It doesn’t sound like that’s much of a point of consolation for Newton.

“At the end of the day, you’re just measured in wins and losses,” Newton said. “We didn’t — I didn’t get the job done today. Back to the drawing board.”

Though the fumble proved costly and though the Patriots may be wise to resort to tanking, Bill Belichick intends to stick with Newton as his quarterback, for now. Newton will begin to prepare for the New York Jets in Week 9. And how different it will be. In Week 8, the Patriots could’ve won to get back in to the mix for a title. Now it feels prudent for New England to lose against the Jets to get closer to the No. 1 overall pick.