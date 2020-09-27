Cam Newton gives us a GIF-able moment with his incredulous reaction on the Patriots' bench

Imagine Tom Brady slumping and falling off the bench as he laughed with his New England Patriots teammates.

It’s a new era in New England with Cam Newton, but it’s starting well. The Patriots improved to 2-1 with a decisive 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Newton was solid again, with 162 passing yards and a touchdowns, and 27 yards rushing.

He also will have more fun than the business-like Patriots are used to. If this doesn’t become a sensation on the internet, then the internet has failed:

Cam just gave us a new BRUH gif. You’re welcome pic.twitter.com/YMLO6czTLv — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) September 27, 2020

Everyone wondered how the Bill Belichick-Newton relationship would work. Newton likes to have fun at his job. Certainly Belichick isn’t used to his quarterback cracking jokes on the bench and sliding all the way off it while a game is going on. But Belichick wants players who can help him win football games and doesn’t care about much else. So the relationship is just fine, and Newton can go about having a good time.

