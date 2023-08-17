Cam Newton gives ‘shark’ Steve Smith Sr. his flowers

Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. recently put some respect on the name of fellow Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton. And now, the respect has been reciprocated.

Newton just released the first episode of the “Uno & Ocho Show,” where he and former NFL wideout Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson talked about the game’s best and greatest receivers. When the topic came to Johnson’s all-time top five, Smith Sr.’s name entered chat.

Cam would then excitingly take off about his former teammate.

“What Smitty thrived off of—if he knew you were scared of him, he like a shark, boy,” Newton said as he sat up in his chair. “Bruh, if he knew you were scared of him, it’s like a fighter. He know you hurt, he comin’ at you. And it didn’t matter.

“The thing I respect about Steve Smith, bruh . . . in practice, warmups, walkthroughs—same thing—he gon’ call you, he gon’ check you, now. He gon’ check ya CARFAX.”

Smitty, funnily enough, went through Cam’s CARFAX a bit on his own podcast a few weeks prior. In the July 26th episode of “Cut To It,” where he was joined by current Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, Smith Sr. called Newton the best quarterback he’s ever played with.

“Who’s the best quarterback I’ve ever played with on the Carolina Panthers? Has to be Cam. I’ve never seen a more athletic quarterback,” he said.

“With Cam, I’ve never seen a guy—6-foot-4, 6-foot-5, 230, 250 pounds—run right and throw across his body. Flick of the wrist like you’re pitchin’ quarters.”

Newton and Smith Sr. played together for three seasons. Over that time, from 2011 to 2013, they connected on 216 passes for 3,313 yards and 15 touchdowns.

And while it was relatively brief, the Uno to Ochonueve connection will always be etched into Panthers lure.

