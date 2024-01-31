Cam Newton gives opinion on Panthers’ hirings of Dave Canales, Dan Morgan

So, what does the greatest player in the history of the Carolina Panthers think about the organization’s new power duo?

On Wednesday’s episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, Cam Newton (of course) spoke about last week’s hirings of new president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan and new head coach Dave Canales. He started by admitting that he’s unsure of the latter.

“Dave Canales . . . I don’t necessarily know,” he stated. “So the good thing about this is—it is an offensive-minded coach, and it’ll be good for Bryce Young. But other than that, I just still got the same concerns.

“Bryce needs a lot of things to help him. They need a good defense. They need opportunities. He shouldn’t feel that he has to score every single time.”

Newton’s uncertainty about Canales isn’t an uncommon thought. After all, the 42-year-old just finished his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator.

The franchise great, however, was much more certain about Morgan.

“He knows the city,” Newton said of the former linebacker. “He knows what the culture is. He went to the Super Bowl with the 2003 team. So he has some type of tenure of understanding what the fans’ expectations is.

“He’s been around, right? Buffalo, Seattle. Was able to pluck and pull like, ‘Ok, I want to implement these type of things.’ And knows the right way to do things, bein’ around successful organizations.”

Well, add Newton to the list of former Panthers who give the Morgan promotion a thumbs up.

