Cam Newton getting checked after taking sack

Oh, you know, nothing special, just a couple of MVPs playing for the first time this year. And one of them already has his team holding its breath.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Panthers counterpart Cam Newton made their preseason debuts Thursday, and Newton’s already done for the night.

After Newton took a sack on his third possession, he limped off the field and was attended to by the team’s medical staff. They were looking at his left foot and ankle, and moments later he walked to the locker room under his own power. The team announced he was out for the rest of the game.

Prior to that, the Panthers went three-and-out on his first two possessions, and there was no drama regarding his surgically repaired shoulder. He finished his first game action 4-of-6 for 30 yards.

Brady had a decent start (6-of-10 passing, 51 yards so far), and the numbers would have been better, but for rookie wideout Jakobi Meyers cutting off a route on the first possession. Meyers also had a drop and a costly penalty, slowing some of the momentum he had built up in Patriots camp.

#asexpected, Patriots safety Patrick Chung wasn’t on the sidelines, which makes sense after he was indicted for felony cocaine possession charges.