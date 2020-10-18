Cam Newton’s game day outfit for Week 6 is absolutely dope

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton never ceases to impress with his bold fashion choices. He arrived for what the Patriots’ Instagram called his “Sunday best” in Week 6 ahead of his team’s game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.

Newton was donning a beautiful blue and black hat, with a floral mask (which he was wearing properly) and a gray sport coat on top of a blue vest and white shirt. His red shoes matched his tie.

Newton is set to make his return after contracting COVID-19 and missing Week 4. The Patriots look to notch their third win vs. the Broncos.

The Patriots quarterback will start for New England against the Broncos at 1 p.m.