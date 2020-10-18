Cam Newton’s game day outfit for Week 6 is absolutely dope

Henry McKenna

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton never ceases to impress with his bold fashion choices. He arrived for what the Patriots’ Instagram called his “Sunday best” in Week 6 ahead of his team’s game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.

Newton was donning a beautiful blue and black hat, with a floral mask (which he was wearing properly) and a gray sport coat on top of a blue vest and white shirt. His red shoes matched his tie.

Newton is set to make his return after contracting COVID-19 and missing Week 4. The Patriots look to notch their third win vs. the Broncos.

The Patriots quarterback will start for New England against the Broncos at 1 p.m.