Cam Newton full participant in Panthers practice

The Panthers believe quarterback Cam Newton is going to be ready for the season (such that they have a choice) despite him throwing just two passes in preseason games.

And in their first injury report of the season, that faith was evident.

Newton was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday, as was rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Those two were limited for basically the length of training camp, with Newton coming off shoulder surgery and Samuel dealing with a hamstring strain.

Having them around and available might be new for the Panthers, but it’s central to their offensive plan for the year, as they try to adapt and “evolve” to better protect their MVP quarterback.

The Panthers listed defensive tackles Vernon Butler (knee) and Kyle Love (ankle) as limited in practice, leaving them a little thin in the middle, but otherwise the injury report was a good one heading into their opener at San Francisco.