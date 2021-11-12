Cam Newton’s former Panthers teammates react to his return

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read
There was plenty of excitement to be had on Thursday, as the Carolina Panthers did what was thought to be the unthinkable and brought back Cam Newton. The fans, however, weren’t the only ones basking in that glory.

Let’s take a look at some of the day’s best reactions from Newton’s former Panthers teammates, who couldn’t help but spread their love for the move.

Greg Olsen

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Smith

AP Photo/Mike McCarn

Jonathan Stewart

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Fozzy Whittaker

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Torrey Smith

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Damiere Byrd

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Johnson

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Captain Munnerlyn

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tre Boston

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

