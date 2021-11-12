Cam Newton’s former Panthers teammates react to his return

Reuters Videos

These discarded banknotes have been given a new valueLocation: Valencia, VenezuelaVenezuelan artist Elianni Di Gregorio uses old bolivar notes as canvasafter rampant hyper inflation and successive overhauls saw them discardedSOUNDBITE (Spanish) VISUAL ARTIST AND MEDICINE STUDENT, ELIANNI DI GREGORIO, SAYING :''I've been doing it since around 2017, when I noticed how our currency was being thrown in the trash in incredible amounts. That shocked me and I decided to reuse the notes by painting over them. Up to that point I only painted on canvas, using charcoal and other techniques that I liked."Venezuela has gone through three monetary overhauls since 2018The most recent one took place in October 2021when the central bank wiped six zeros from the bolivarSOUNDBITE (Spanish) VISUAL ARTIST AND MEDICINE STUDENT, ELIANNI DI GREGORIO, SAYING :''I want to change people's perspective so when they look at these devaluated banknotes they don't think about the negative impact they had in our lives, which in many cases were destroyed economically, emotionally. When they see a bolivar that is completely worthless it conjures up all those negative memories and thoughts. With this I'm trying to prove that good things start within ourselves, if we can do something positive for our country, we must do it, not just say we will. My way of contributing to the Venezuela I want for the future is by revaluating these notes that used to be worthless.''