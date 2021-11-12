Cam Newton’s former Panthers teammates react to his return
There was plenty of excitement to be had on Thursday, as the Carolina Panthers did what was thought to be the unthinkable and brought back Cam Newton. The fans, however, weren’t the only ones basking in that glory.
Let’s take a look at some of the day’s best reactions from Newton’s former Panthers teammates, who couldn’t help but spread their love for the move.
Greg Olsen
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
https://t.co/VKS1NP8kMt pic.twitter.com/YBmWvLP7Ss
— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) November 11, 2021
Steve Smith
AP Photo/Mike McCarn
He’s known as Superman, but welcome back Mr. Newton 🤝 pic.twitter.com/QS54elzbf6
— Steve Smith Sr. (@CutToIt) November 11, 2021
Jonathan Stewart
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
cam is back LFG @Panthers
— Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) November 11, 2021
Fozzy Whittaker
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Let's go Ace Boogie!!!!! @CameronNewton pic.twitter.com/JXglLPsVOI
— Fozzy Whittaker (@FozzyWhitt) November 11, 2021
Torrey Smith
AP Photo/Nell Redmond
Now let me get out of my feelings and pray my dog gets to go back home! pic.twitter.com/B8XYxrm3uz
— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 11, 2021
— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 11, 2021
I will gladly take this L @OldTakesExposed https://t.co/ndwKThOM1B
— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 11, 2021
Damiere Byrd
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
1ŁÖvé https://t.co/4vT6wO4pVF
— Damiere Byrd (@LookIn_Da_Miere) November 11, 2021
Charles Johnson
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
I like it @Panthers 💯💯💯
— charles johnson (@randywattson) November 11, 2021
Captain Munnerlyn
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Ok killa Cam let’s gooooooo #aceboogie
— Captain Munnerlyn (@captain_41) November 11, 2021
I love it @Panthers #aceboogie
— Captain Munnerlyn (@captain_41) November 11, 2021
Tre Boston
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
CaMs Ba¢K Letssss Goooooo!!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6lw4gz3Ruq
— Tre Boston (@TreBos10) November 11, 2021
#PantherNation We Did It!!🔥🔥🔥 🔥 The Cam Newton is back in Black & Blue!!!!! Man I can’t believe this! I gotta find a way into the stadium Next Sunday! Wowww! #CamIsBack #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/K4xL2Zvbh8
— Tre Boston (@TreBos10) November 11, 2021
Man I can only imagine how excited the players are right now! They legit know they have a chance to win and I know Cam will spend all day and night learning that playbook to help this team win and squeeze into the playoffs without a doubt! I’m Juiced For This Squad!! 👏🏾🥤🔋🔥🔥🔥
— Tre Boston (@TreBos10) November 11, 2021
