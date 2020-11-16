Here’s Cam Newton’s first passing touchdown since getting COVID-19

Cam Newton’s last two games have been promising.

After testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the season, Newton took a few games to get back on track. He was entering the New England Patriots’ Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with two passing touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season. Newton made up for it with 314 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

He broke that spell of not throwing a touchdown since Week 3 with a scoring play through the air to Rex Burkhead. It was a seven-yard pass that tied the game up in the beginning of the second quarter.

With some practice and time together, the Patriots are figuring it out.