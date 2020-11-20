Cam Newton 'felt stagnant in my thought process' upon returning from COVID-19

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had five interceptions in his first two games after coming back from the reserve/COVID-19 list and he said that “COVID fog” was not the reason why he struggled.

The time away from the team did have an impact on the mental side of Newton’s game, however. Newton explained on Thursday that he “just felt behind” after missing so much time because of how much there is to process in the team’s offense from week to week.

“Ever since coming back from corona, to be honest with you, I felt stagnant in my thought process,” Newton said, via WEEI.com. “The play’s pre-snap production wasn’t happening fast enough for me in games. Did it happen in practice? Yeah. But still not fast enough. And even still now, I can get better. So each day, each week is an opportunity for me to really hone in on this offense and just do my job. That’s what it really boils down to.”

Newton has not turned the ball over the last two weeks and the Patriots have won both games to improve their chances of making a run at a playoff spot. He’ll try to keep it going against the Texans after another week spent honing in on what he needs to improve.

Cam Newton “felt stagnant in my thought process” upon returning from COVID originally appeared on Pro Football Talk