Cam Newton explains what Patriots will miss with Julian Edelman out

Newton explains what Patriots will miss with Edelman out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots already were struggling enough offensively, and then they lost their No. 1 wide receiver on Thursday.

Julian Edelman underwent a procedure on his knee Thursday morning and is expected to miss some time, our Tom E. Curran confirmed. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton explained what the team will miss most while the veteran wideout is sidelined.

“His wisdom, surprisingly enough,” Newton told reporters during his Thursday press conference. “His presence was missed today. What he brings to this team, he’s more than just an unsung hero. He is everything the Patriots represent. Heart. Tough. Resilient. Gritty. That’s Julian Edelman.”

Edelman has played through the knee issue all season, often being listed as a limited practice participant on the Patriots' practice report. Through six games, the 34-year-old has tallied 21 catches for 315 yards and zero touchdowns.

Although his productivity hasn't been on par with past seasons, Edelman's presence undoubtedly will be missed. With N'Keal Harry (concussion) also expected to be out, the Patriots will rely on receivers Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski on Sunday when they face the Buffalo Bills.