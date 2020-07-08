The Cam Newton era in New England has officially begun.

News broke the night of Sunday, June 28 that the veteran quarterback had agreed to a one-year contract with the New England Patriots. The deal, according to multiple reports, could be worth up to $7.5 million if all incentives are reached.

The contract became official on Wednesday when it was listed on the NFL's transaction wire. The Patriots also announced the deal:

Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers in March and spent several months on the free-agent market before landing with the Patriots. The former league MVP is the favorite to win the starting quarterback job, but he could receive tough competition from 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham.

Cam Newton era has officially begun as Patriots announce QB's contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston