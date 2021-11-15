Cam Newton on emotional TD reaction: I was eating a bowl of cereal last week

Cam Newton made his first appearance of his second Panthers tour of duty on Sunday and said after the game that he felt “so many emotions” about being in the stadium where he played his first NFL game.

Some of those emotions surfaced after Newton’s first snap of the game. He came in on the two-yard-line on the first Panthers possession and the quarterback exploded in celebration after running for a touchdown.

Newton removed his helmet while screaming “I’m back” to punctuate his first action of the 2021 season. Newton was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet and said after the 34-10 win that he wouldn’t do that again, but that it was a result of how excited he was to be playing in the NFL again.

“I’ll put it like this, this time last week I was eating a bowl of cereal,” Newton said.

Newton would return to the game on the second drive to throw a two-yard touchdown to Robby Anderson and joked after the game that he knew “two touchdowns worth” of the team’s offense. Newton threw credit to those who got the ball close to the end zone and called it an “impeccable team win” for a Panthers squad that is likely to be turning to Newton a lot more often in Week 11 and beyond.

