Cam Newton drops hype video ahead of duel with Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Newton drops hype video ahead of duel with Murray, Cards originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For once, Cam Newton may not be the most athletic quarterback on the field Sunday.

Newton's Patriots will host the Cardinals in Week 12, meaning New England will have to deal with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray.

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft leads all NFL quarterbacks with 10 rushing touchdowns (one ahead of Newton's nine) and is one of the league's most dynamic players.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Does Bill Belichick have a plan to contain Kyler Murray? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

But Newton isn't short on talent, either, and it appears he's excited for Sunday's showdown. Here's the hype video Newton's production company, Iconic Saga, dropped ahead of the game:

The highlight reel features Newton's 42-yard bomb to Damiere Byrd against the Houston Texans last Sunday, his longest completion of the season to date and just his second touchdown pass to a wide receiver this season.

The Patriots may want to see Newton do more damage on the ground in this one, though: The 31-year-old QB hasn't won a game since 2017 in which he's eclipsed 300 passing yards.

The 6-4 Cardinals own the NFL's 10th-worst run defense, so perhaps Newton will find some room to run at Gillette Stadium.