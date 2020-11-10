Cam Newton dives deep into his longtime connection with Jakobi Meyers

For many people, Monday night was the first time they heard of Jakobi Meyers.

The undrafted wide receiver who collected 12 receptions for 169 yards in a nail-biting 30-27 victory over the New York Jets. He’s also the receiver who didn’t play much in the beginning of the season, but has recorded 22 catches for 287 yards in the past three games.

He’s remained an under-the-radar gem to mostly everyone, except for Cam Newton. The New England Patriots quarterback has known Meyers for a longer duration of time than anyone on the team and it stems back to his high school years.

After the win on Monday, Newton elaborated on his relationship.

Cam Newton on Jakobi Meyers, and their longtime connection: pic.twitter.com/KkowmRYcax — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 10, 2020





The Patriots are now 3-5, with the Baltimore Ravens around the corner and slim hopes for a playoff bid.