Cam Newton details what really happened with the health of his shoulder

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton shared the story behind his shoulder injury, and explained that he’s finally healthy for the first time since 2016. Newton wanted to state the importance of his healthy, while providing a background story for it, during a video he posted to YouTube.

“Last time I’ve been healthy that I can document?” Newton said in the video. “Honestly, 2016.”

Newton referenced the Carolina Panthers’ win over the then-San Diego Chargers in Week 14 as the game where he suffered his shoulder injury.

“I threw an interception, trying to throw it to Benjy (Kelvin Benjamin),” Newton said. “I tried to go make the tackle, and I tried to push him out, and I extended my arm, and I messed up my AC joint. And ever since then, there’s just been a part of me that’s just been a wounded dog. Like a wounded lion almost. Just, ‘I’m not right.’ I feel good at times, but when I’m running I still feel it. So instead of running them over, I’m going to turn this shoulder and just go down.”

Newton ended the video saying: “At the end of the day, it’s put up or shut up. And they’re going to have to see me.”

