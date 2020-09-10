Cam Newton delivers epic quote about the Patriots’ season opener

Cam Newton is more than a football player. He’s an entertainer. The New England Patriots starting quarterback has dropped several videos across various social media platforms displaying his work ethic and mindset.

Even in the media, he’s been able to set up great hype videos with incredible Mohammed Ali-esque one-liners time after time. It’s an impressive skill that the quarterback possesses that makes him seem like the superhero character that he mimics in his famous touchdown celebration.

Speaking with the media today, Newton dropped another classic that should have Patriots fans feeling pretty confident about their team heading into their Week 1 match-up with AFC East rival Miami.

Cam Newton with a terrific quote…. "I don't get butterflies, I give them." pic.twitter.com/FkMMxaQLJi — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 10, 2020





This quote is chilling.

Newton seems to know that he has the ability to go out, do his job, and do it well. If that’s the case, all of the nerves around the New England fanbase will be quelled come 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.