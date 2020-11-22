Cam Newton and Damiere Byrd connected for an absolutely electric TD

The Patriots were looking for a spark on offense, and they got it in a big way with a deep passing play from Cam Newton.

Om a first down play in the third quarter, Newton recorded a deep pass to Byrd, who was just able to slip by the coverage of the Houston Texans. He was able to use his speed to get ahead of the cornerback, and zoom in for a touchdown.

To this point, it was Byrd’s longest play of the day, as it was a 42-yard grab. Not only that, it inched the New England Patriots closer to getting back into the ballgame.

It will be interesting to see if this touchdown old any significance as the game nears its completion.

