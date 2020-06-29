There's something you should know about your new quarterback, New England Patriots fans.

Shortly after news broke Sunday night that the Patriots are signing Cam Newton to a one-year, incentive-laden contract worth up to $7.5 million, the 31-year-old QB shared an update on his Instagram story saying he's eager to get started in New England.

At least that's what we think he said. Here's the update:

Cam Newton is excited and will be dropping content tomorrow (if I translated his Instagram story correctly) pic.twitter.com/XZGMSHq0tC — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) June 29, 2020

In case you're unaware, Newton uses that bizarre font to caption all of his Instagram posts, so get used to it.

"I'm excited as I don't know what right now!!" Newton wrote in Sunday's update. "All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you're ready!! 😤 #LETSgoPATS"

While we await Newton's "content drop," his soon-to-be teammates are already celebrating his move to New England. Several Patriots players reacted enthusiastically to the three-time Pro Bowler reportedly joining the team, with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu calling the development "crazy."

Almost as crazy as that font Patriots fans will be seeing a lot more of in 2020.

Cam Newton confirms he's joining Patriots in passionate Instagram update originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston