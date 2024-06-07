Cam Newton comments on Caitlin Clark cheap shots: ‘You gotta ice up, son’

Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton knows what it’s like to go from being the No. 1 overall pick to public enemy No. 1. So perhaps he has some words of wisdom for the WNBA’s Caitlin Clark.

Clark, the transcendent college basketball icon and Indiana Fever superstar, hasn’t gotten the warmest of welcomes into the pros. Most notably, the rookie recently took a bit of a bump from Chicago Sky guard guard Chennedy Carter—a shot that’s garnered a ton of attention from the sports world.

Newton, as part of Thursday’s episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, commented on the rough play.

“Why are we actin’ as if she’s America’s sweetheart in a league that, she’s in a league full of hyenas and lions, tigers and bears?” he said. “Everybody is comin’ after you to try to dethrone you, and trying to get in your head—mentally, physically, emotionally. And this is just an example of that.”

Newton is no stranger to being targeted—just ask the 2011 New Orleans Saints, the 2016 Denver Broncos and former Atlanta Falcons safety Damonte Kazee.

He continued, and even channeled his inner-Smitty to finish off his point.

“Nobody is above getting checked or being disliked,” Newton added. “So, Caitlin, welcome to the big leagues. Everybody ain’t gonna like you. Everybody not gon’ like the fact that you just are as young as you are and you’re the face of the WNBA. They’re not gonna like the fact that Nike just dropped a big boy bag on you. So, yeah . . . what did Steve Smith say? You gotta ice up, son.”

