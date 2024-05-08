Cam Newton comes up with nickname for Panthers 1st-round pick Xavier Legette

Touchdown balls weren’t the only thing that Cam Newton used to hand out to his teammates.

The Carolina Panthers great and former Most Valuable Player was also quite good at coming up with nicknames for his old pals. Just ask Luke Kuechly (Captain America), Thomas Davis (The Mayor of Charlotte), Christian McCaffrey (C-Mac), Jonathan Stewart (Beef Stew) and Greg Olsen (Greg).

So, a Panthers fan recently asked Newton to cook one up for the team’s newest first-round pick Xavier Legette—and it doesn’t disappoint . . .

Legette, a Mullins, S.C. native, gained a bit of pre-draft fame for his heavy southern accent. The 23-year-old wide receiver was even asked about the attention during his introductory press conference a week and a half ago.

“Oh yeah, they’ve been draggin’ it all over social media. They’ve been dragging it all over social media,” Legette replied with a smile. “I love social media, man. I just tell folks—they really ain’t just never heard nobody talk from Mullins.”

Well, “Big Country” it is!

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire