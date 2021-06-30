Cam Newton checks in on Instagram to share offseason work with Jakobi Meyers, Jonnu Smith

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton seems to be filling the quiet part of the NFL schedule with private workouts. He posted a video of himself on a field with receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Jonnu Smith.

Newton included the caption: “Work in silence.” The Instagram video, fittingly, had no sound.

It’s interesting to see Smith on the field, with the tight end missing most of Patriots’ minicamp after suffering an apparent hamstring injury on the first day. He also skipped the tight end summit, hosted by Travis Kelce, which was an effort to bring together the best players at the position in the NFL for workouts. So it’s a good sign Smith is on the field with his teammates.

Newton will enter the 2021 season in a quarterback competition with Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

