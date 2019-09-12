Cam Newton challenges reporter who questioned his passing ability

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton didn't throw many long passes in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams – but that doesn't mean he's lost the ability to launch a deep ball.

Only one of his 38 pass attempts on Sunday was for more than 20 yards. Newton underwent a procedure on his injured throwing shoulder over the offseason but says his lack of long passes wasn't indicative of a lingering problem.

The quarterback had some choice words on the matter on Tuesday when he was asked about his apparent affinity for short passes against the Rams.

"You're only asking because of my shoulder," Newton said, before recommending that the reporter go talk to the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina's upcoming Week 2 opponent, to get his thoughts.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told NFL Network that he has no doubts about Newton's health ahead of their Thursday night matchup. Newton's receivers, however, reportedly say the quarterback isn't throwing with as much zip in 2019.

The Panthers and Bucs square off Thursday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern Time.