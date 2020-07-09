Cam Newton officially signed with the Patriots on Wednesday, and he’s now at work studying the playbook.

Newton posted on Instagram a picture of himself studying his new team’s playbook, and he wrote that teammate Julian Edelman has warned him that it’s not easy.

“This s–t calculus!” Newton wrote, attributing that quote to Edelman.

Most of Newton’s offensive teammates have been with the Patriots before and played for coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and so they’re used to doing the calculus it takes to learn the playbook. Newton will need to be up to speed to start when the season starts in Week One.

Cam Newton begins studying the Patriots’ “calculus”-like playbook originally appeared on Pro Football Talk