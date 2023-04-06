Cam Newton would like to back up Bears QB Justin Fields

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton is exploring a return to the league, and it seems he’s willing to serve in a backup role to make it happen.

“There ain’t 32 guys that’s better than me,” Newton said in a YouTube video Wednesday. “But I also know that I could also be a backup, and I’m willing to be a backup.”

Newton proceeded to list 12 quarterbacks he would back up, including Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fields ranked third on Newton’s list, behind Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

Fields and Newton go way back to their time growing up in Georgia. Newton has served as a mentor to Fields over the years. He coached Fields as part of the Cam Newton 7v7 program. In fact, Newton is the reason Fields wears No. 1.

“Growing up when he was at Auburn, he’s kind of who I modeled my game after,” Fields said back in 2017. “So it’s definitely great learning from him. Cam tells me just do what’s best for me. All these colleges, they want you to come help them. But really, just find the best fit for you.”

Fields is coming off an impressive 2022 season, where he emerged as the NFL’s most electric rushing quarterback. Fields rushed for 1,143 yards in 15 games, joining Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick as the only quarterbacks to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

Now, Fields is entering a pivotal third season where he’s looking to take a step forward in the passing game. Luckily, he has a new wide receiver in DJ Moore, someone who briefly played with Newton for two years in Carolina.

But it doesn’t appear that Chicago is in the market for a backup quarterback. The Bears upgraded the position this offseason with the addition of former Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker, who replaces Trevor Siemian as Fields’ No. 2.

