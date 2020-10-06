Patriots quarterback Cam Newton may end up missing only one game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Newton has been asymptomatic, according to multiple reports. That means if he tests negative for COVID-19 twice, and those two tests are at least 24 hours apart, league rules would permit him to return for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

PFT has been told that the Patriots still hold out hope that Newton could return this week.

The Patriots’ offense struggled without Newton in Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs. Brian Hoyer started and was benched for Jarrett Stidham, and it’s currently unclear which one of them would start if Newton can’t go against the Broncos.

But the Patriots may not have to make that decision, as Newton’s absence may be a short one.

Cam Newton is asymptomatic, could play Sunday if he tests negative twice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk