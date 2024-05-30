Cam Newton asked if he’d consider seeking ownership in Panthers

Would Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton be willing to become Carolina Panthers owner Cam Newton?

On Thursday’s episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, the franchise’s all-time leading passer was asked if he’d consider seeking some type of ownership in the team. The question was posed by his co-host Omari “Peggy” Collins, and this was his response:

“I don’t think I’d have the time to do it,” he replied. “But . . . I can’t say no, because I don’t know what it would look like. Because anything in life requires a measure of commitment, mind, body, time, spirit—like, all that. And what I’m doin’ now, I don’t know if flyin’ back and forth to Charlotte would be something that’s reasonable. But granted, it’s a 45-minute flight.”

Although he hasn’t been on an NFL field for a few years, Newton remains quite busy off of it. So, just as he’s stated about a comeback, the opportunity would have to make sense for the 35-year-old.

Newton does, however, believe he can bring a very unique perspective to the organization.

“But I don’t think there has ever been a player that can be relatable to both sides in Carolina,” he added. “And I say that respectfully. The Steve Smiths of the world, the Thomas Davises of the world, the Lukes [Kuechly]. And me bein’ the franchise player, I’ll have insight to a lot of things.”

