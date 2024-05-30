Advertisement

Cam Newton asked if he’d consider seeking ownership in Panthers

anthony rizzuti
·1 min read

Would Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton be willing to become Carolina Panthers owner Cam Newton?

On Thursday’s episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, the franchise’s all-time leading passer was asked if he’d consider seeking some type of ownership in the team. The question was posed by his co-host Omari “Peggy” Collins, and this was his response:

“I don’t think I’d have the time to do it,” he replied. “But . . . I can’t say no, because I don’t know what it would look like. Because anything in life requires a measure of commitment, mind, body, time, spirit—like, all that. And what I’m doin’ now, I don’t know if flyin’ back and forth to Charlotte would be something that’s reasonable. But granted, it’s a 45-minute flight.”

Although he hasn’t been on an NFL field for a few years, Newton remains quite busy off of it. So, just as he’s stated about a comeback, the opportunity would have to make sense for the 35-year-old.

Newton does, however, believe he can bring a very unique perspective to the organization.

“But I don’t think there has ever been a player that can be relatable to both sides in Carolina,” he added. “And I say that respectfully. The Steve Smiths of the world, the Thomas Davises of the world, the Lukes [Kuechly]. And me bein’ the franchise player, I’ll have insight to a lot of things.”

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire