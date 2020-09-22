Cam Newton: Answers we need at receiver are in the locker room

The Patriots changed quarterbacks this offseason, but one of the ongoing conversations about their offense remains the same.

Recent years were spent discussing whether the team had enough talent at wide receiver to support Tom Brady and some are asking the same questions about Cam Newton‘s teammates. Newton fielded that question on WEEI and showed support for the players on hand while revealing the nicknames he’s come up with for the group.

“Man, I’ll say this, the answers are in that locker room. Simple and plain,” Newton said. “We got Little Butt, Doughboy, Highway 11 and MyGerms. We good to go. Let me rewind that. We have Damiere Byrd, N’Keal Harry, Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers.”

Harry got 11 passes thrown his way in the second half of last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and Edelman saw 10 come his way. They combined to make 14 catches for 230 yards, which is the kind of production that would make the receiving corps less of a talking point as the season unfolds.

