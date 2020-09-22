Cam Newton admits potential Patriots contract extension is 'last of my worries'

Newton admits potential Patriots contract extension is 'last of my worries' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton is likely going to end up being the biggest bargain of the 2020 NFL season.

The veteran quarterback has played very well for the New England Patriots through two games, leading the team to a 1-1 record and posting impressive stats.

Newton signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in the offseason that includes a base salary of just $1.05 million. The deal could be worth up to $7.5 million if all incentives are reached.

Newton was asked Tuesday morning on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" about his contract, and the former league MVP explained that, for him, money isn't everything.

“Surprisingly but true and factual enough, if I do what I am supposed to do, as I am expecting to, that will not even be a topic of discussion here moving forward,” Newton said. “Like I said, you’re talking to a person who -- money at this particular point in my career is not important, right? Let’s be honest, I’ve made money, but for everything I play this game for, I haven’t received yet. And that’s why I’m playing. It’s not about money, it’s about respect.

“And especially going back to the negotiating table when this opportunity presented itself, I didn’t want to even keep going back-and-forth, for this and that. I said, ‘Listen, let’s get the deal done. Let’s do it.’ For all it’s worth, it’s just going to pay dividends moving forward. I do believe this -- a wise man once said, and that wise man is my father, ‘All blessings do not come in financial means.’ Just because you have money and do that, blessings come in many different forms than that. For me, if I do what I am supposed to do, everything else will take care of itself.”

Even if Newton received the entire $7.5 million with all incentives -- and the Patriots would need to win the Super Bowl for that to happen -- he'd still end up being a tremendous value for New England.

Just look at this list of quarterbacks whose contracts for 2020 include more guaranteed money than Newton. It's an astounding group.

Newton's on-field production has been impressive. He's completing 71.4 percent of his passes for 552 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Newton also has rushed for 122 yards (4.7 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns (tied for the league lead).

If Newton is able to maintain this level of play for the whole season, a strong case could be made for the Patriots signing him to a contract extension at some point.

An extension, however, is not something Newton is thinking about right now.

“You must understand, that is literally the last of my worries," Newton admitted. "If we had to put an analogy in it, that is probably under so much work at my desk that I am not really too much focused on it. I do admire and love the culture of the Patriots. It’s been a place for me that's been therapeutic. This is a place that has been rather challenging for my growth and is making me better.

"And also, it has been a place that has given me everything for my needs at this particular point in time in my life. Through it all, I am going to let the cards shuffle the way they shuffle and do the things that I can control.”