Cam Newton active for Panthers vs. Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers will dress three quarterbacks Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals. P.J. Walker will make his second NFL start and newly signed Matt Barkley, a former Cardinal, is expected to be the backup. But Cam Newton, whom the Panthers signed to be their starter the rest of the season, is also active.

It is possible he will be in the game for a few plays for specific packages, which will add some flair for the Panthers’ otherwise anemic offense in recent weeks.

Who are the Panthers who will not dress? Here they are:

CB Rashaan Melvin

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

DT Phil Hoskins

WR Shi Smith

S Kenny Robinson

TE Colin Thompson

