Cam Little picked by the Jaguars in the sixth round, 212 overall, in the 2024 NFL draft

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (PIG TRAIL NATION)- Kicker Cam Little taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round, 212 overall of the 2024 NFL draft. Cam Little left a notable career on and off the field as a Razorback.

Little wrapped up his career as the most accurate kicker in program history by making 82.8% of his field goals and never missing an extra point in his three season career.

During his final season in 2023, Little was awarded Preseason Third and Fourth Team All-SEC, First-Team All-SEC, and made the Wuerffel Trophy Watch list.

Little also earned 2021 First- Year SEC Academic Roll, Fall 2022 SEC Academic Roll, and SEC Community Service Team for two consecutive years.

The 2024 NFL season begins on September 5th.

