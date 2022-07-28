Cam Little nominated for award named after an SEC legend

Arkansas kicker Cam Little has spent just one year with the Razorbacks so far. But his willingness to be a team player and help others has already been noticed.

Little was Arkansas’ watch list player for the annual Wuerffel Trophy, which is given to the player in college football who best combines community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Earlier in the week Little was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list as potentially the nation’s best kicker.

The sophomore from Moore, Oklahoma, made 20 of 24 field goals last year, his first in a Hogs uniform. The 20 makes were third most in school history in a single season. He also booted true all 46 of his point-after attempts. Off the field, Little donated $10 for every field goal to Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas.

The award will be announced during the College Football Awards Show on ESPN on December 8.