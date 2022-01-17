Cam Little became 11th Arkansas frosh All-American; who are the other 10?

Cam Little was named to the Freshman All-American team on Wednesday by the Football Writers Association. In being named, the Oklahoma native became the 11th such player to be bestowed with that honor from an Arkansas team.

We decided to look back through the last 20-plus years of Hogs history and remember the greats who came before him.

Some you will remember clearly (hint: his name rhymes with Schmarren McFadschen). Some a bit less so (no hint coming there; you’ll have to scroll). But all 10 were and remain Arkansas legends much the same as Little likely will be himself.

Here’s a look back at the 10 previous Freshman All-Americans from the Arkansas Razorbacks.

2020 - Jalen Catalon, safety

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

With Little, Arkansas had Freshman All-Americans in back-to-back seasons, considering Catalon made it in 2020. He had 99 tackles and three interceptions en route to his honors and announced last month he would return for a junior season in 2022.

2015 - Dre Greenlaw, linebacker

Dec 29, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Dre Greenlaw (23) celebrates after a fourth down stop in the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

A Fayetteville High graduate, Greenlaw turned in four outstanding years with the Razorbacks last decade. He’s turned it into a whale of an NFL career, too. His freshman season, he racked up 95 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack.

2013 - Alex Collins, running back

Alex Collins

Jan 2, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Alex Collins (3) carries the ball against Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Kendall Adams (21) during the first half at Liberty Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The only running back ahead of Collins in the all-time Arkansas rushing list comes later. Collins ran for 1,026 yards and four touchdowns his first year. He ultimately ran for 3,703, second in school history.

2013 - Hunter Henry, tight end

Nov 1, 2014; Starkville, MS, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Justin Cox (9) attempts to break up a pass intended for Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Hunter Henry at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs defeat the Razorbacks 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Henry has been perhaps the most consistent former Razorbacks player in the NFL for the last decade. At Arkansas, he made his hay his freshman year by grabbing 28 balls for 409 yards and four scores.

2010 - Alvin Bailey, offensive guard

Oct. 9, 2010; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive guard (67) Alvin Bailey against the Texas A&M Aggies at Cowboys Stadium. Arkansas defeated Texas A&M 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The big man from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, played three seasons at Arkansas and started every one of them. In 2010, his first year, he was arguably the best offensive lineman on a team that used the same starting lineup every single game up front.

2005 - Jonathan Luigs, right guard

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 27: Center Jonathan Luigs #63 of the Arkansas Razorbacks hikes the ball during the game against the Texas Longhorns on September 27, 2008 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Texas won 52-10. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

That’s right, Luigs eventually won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s best center, but his freshman year, he was a right guard. Hard to believe he was a two-star recruit coming out of Pulaski Academy.

2005 - Felix Jones, kick returner

BATON ROUGE, LA – NOVEMBER 23: Felix Jones #25 of the Arkansas Razorbacks avoids a tackle by Craig Steltz #16 of the Louisiana State University Tigers in the second overtime at Tiger Stadium November 23, 2007 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 50-48 in triple overtime. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Notice a trend with all these Oklahoma players? Felix Jones made the Freshman All-American team as a kick returner who averaged 32 yards per return and had a touchdown. The 626 yards on the ground that year for the Tulsa native were just bonus, apparently.

2005 - Darren McFadden, running back

Darren McFadden

Oct 13, 2007; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks runningback Darren McFadden (5) is tackled by Auburn Tigers linebacker Craig Stevens (46) during the first half at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

He’s the best college football player to never win the Heisman Trophy. He ran for 11 touchdowns and 1,113 yards as a freshman on his way to icon status as an Arkansas Razorback.

2001 - Shawn Andrews

** FILE ** Arkansas offensive lineman Shawn Andrews, center, takes a handoff from quarterback Matt Jones (9) against Mississippi State in Fayetteville, Ark., Nov. 22, 2003. Andrews, who lined up as a running back, scored on the play. Andrews is expected to be taken early in the NFL draft. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

Three seasons at Arkansas, three All-American honors. Shawn Andrews is the best to ever block in an Arkansas uniform.

2001 - Lawrence Richardson

Georgia flanker Fred Gibson (82) holds off Arkansas cornerback Lawrence Richardson (1) for yardage at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Saturday, Dec. 7, 2002 during second quarter play of the SEC Championship. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

And the first, along with Andrews, Freshman All-American at Arkansas is Richardson. He’s oft-forgotten considering how good some of the others on the Razorbacks defenses of the era are, but the man could absolute shut down opposing wideouts.

