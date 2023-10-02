Cam Jurgens week-to-week with foot injury

The Eagles may be without right guard Cam Jurgens for a bit.

Jurgens left Sunday's win over the Commanders with a foot injury and did not play in the second half or overtime. Head coach Nick Sirianni called Jurgens week-to-week in his Monday press conference.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports an MRI showed Jurgens is dealing with a sprain and that he could miss several weeks. The Eagles play the Rams, Jets, and Dolphins over the next three weeks.

Sua Opeta replaced Jurgens in Sunday's win and Sirianni said he had an "outstanding" game off the bench.