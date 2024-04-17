Cam Jurgens says Eagles gave him Jason Kelce’s old locker

Nothing says the Cam Jurgens era is officially here, like the Eagles taking the approach of moving his locker into Jason Kelce’s old locker stall.

While meeting with the media on Wednesday, Jurgens told the press that the equipment crew moved his stuff into Kelce’s old stall, but he didn’t notice until he struggled to find his old locker.

Cam Jurgens says his locker was moved into Jason Kelce’s locker #Eagles pic.twitter.com/g6bf4XkY1F — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) April 17, 2024

Jurgens is athletic and powerful, putting his potential as a center on display as a rookie during the 2022 preseason.

Kelce hand-picked him as his eventual replacement two drafts ago.

Jurgens was stout in the running game, but had some issues with pass protection. In 2023, Jurgens allowed no sacks, and gave up 22 QB pressures. In 2023 Kelce allowed only 11 pressures despite playing nearly twice as many snaps.

Jurgens 63.0 PFF grade ranked 29th out of all NFL guards.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire