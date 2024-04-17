Cam Jurgens: I'm not trying to replace Jason Kelce, just trying to be best version of me

Before Cam Jurgens can get comfortable taking over Jason Kelce's former spot as the center for the Eagles, he has to get used to taking over Kelce's spot in the locker room.

The Eagles opened up their offseason program this week and Jurgens has been moved into the spot Kelce used before retiring this offseason. Jurgens told reporters on Wednesday that the change is "a little weird" and that he's gone to the wrong locker a few times in the last few days.

Jurgens will sort that out soon enough and he said he's not going to stress out about trying to fill Kelce's shoes once he's on the field as the team's new starting center.

“At the end of the day, I just have to be myself,” Jurgens said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “I’m not trying to be somebody’s replacement or somebody’s next person. I’m just trying to be myself and asking myself if I can be the best football player I can be, and wherever position they put me, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m not worried about anything besides what I can control, and I think that’s all I have to worry about at the end of the day.”

Jurgens started at right guard last season, but was seen as Kelce's eventual heir when he was drafted in 2022. The transition is underway and the Eagles will be hoping there isn't much drop in production up front as a result.