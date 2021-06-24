Cam Jordan has “so much more to earn” entering 11th season

Defensive end Cam Jordan has played every game the Saints have played since joining the team as a 2011 first-round pick and most of them have come with Drew Brees at quarterback.

Brees won’t be there for Jordan’s 161st game as a Saint because he retired this offseason. That will start the clock on his trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but Jordan said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s not looking past his playing days at this point.

Jordan wasn’t around when Brees led the Saints to a Super Bowl title and he said his focus is still on accomplishing that goal.

“I’ve been blessed enough to play in the NFL for 10 years,” Jordan said. “I’ve been blessed enough to never miss a game so far in my career. I started 159 games out of 160 games and No. 94 has 94.5 sacks. There’s not much to complain about, but, at the same time, there’s so much more to earn and I feel like we gotta go get it this year.”

The Saints are going to have a very different look on offense with Brees out of the picture and it’s uncertain what the quarterback change will mean for their ability to contend in the short term. For Jordan to earn what he wants this year, Brees’ departure can’t mean too much of step back.

