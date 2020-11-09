Cam Jordan jabs Tom Brady with backhanded compliment after Saints-Bucs

Saints' Cam Jordan jabs Brady after rout of Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New Orleans Saints are one of the few teams with bragging rights over Tom Brady -- and Cameron Jordan is taking full advantage.

Jordan's Saints handed Brady the worst loss of his NFL career in Week 9, dismantling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3 on "Sunday Night Football."

New Orleans' defense forced the former New England Patriots quarterback into three interceptions while Saints quarterback Drew Brees tossed four touchdown passes. So, while one game alone shouldn't decide the Great QB Debate, Jordan figured Sunday night was a good time to share where Brady stands in his rankings.

"Brady is still the second greatest quarterback for a reason," the Saints defensive lineman told reporters after the game, via The Athletic's Katherine Terrell. "He gets that ball off hot."

See what he did there? If you didn't, Jordan spelled it out by mouthing, "Drew is No. 1," according to Terrell.

You won't find many outside New Orleans who have Brees ahead of the six-time Super Bowl champion in their QB pantheons. But the 41-year-old Saints QB did take a three-touchdown lead over Brady on Sunday night in the race for the most passing TDs in NFL history.

Brees' performance also allowed his teammates to gloat over taking down the (supposed) GOAT twice in one season.

Coach promised us the Bucs ship... we went to go get it #Levelz pic.twitter.com/6HA0kUY8rI — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) November 9, 2020

🧹 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 9, 2020

Jordan said before the season that Brady's Bucs would be "fighting for second place" in the NFC South, and that's where Tampa Bay stands at 6-3 after Sunday's loss.