Cam Jordan is ‘happy-ish’ about Falcons poaching Ryan Nielsen

No player has been a bigger headache for the Atlanta Falcons than New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan over the past decade.

Not only is Jordan the Saints’ all-time sack leader with 115.5, he recorded 23 sacks against former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan — an NFL record for the most times a quarterback has been sacked by a single player.

It sounds like Jordan isn’t super thrilled about the Falcons poaching Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Shortly after the hire was announced, Jordan said he was “happy-ish” for Nielsen on Twitter, and called him a top-tier defensive line coach in terms of developing a pass rush and emphasizing technique.

Jordan obviously thinks highly of Nielsen, and it’s easy to see why. Since Nielsen joined the team in 2017, Jordan has racked up 69 sacks. This should come as welcome news to a Falcons team that has recorded just 39 sacks combined over the last two seasons.

Nielsen must hire a defensive line coach, outside linebackers coach and secondary coach to his staff after the Falcons let go of three assistants on Friday evening.

