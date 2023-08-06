Cam Jordan gets another contract extension from the Saints

In some around-the-NFL type of news, the New Orleans Saints have extended their dominant defensive lineman Cam Jordan to a new contract. Jordan, who has been a staple on the Saints defensive front ever since he broke into the league in 2011, will remain in the Big Easy for two more years.

Originally the No. 24 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, Jordan was actually selected one spot before Seattle could pick at No. 25. Instead, the Seahawks took guard James Carpenter, who was a starter for several years and helped Seattle win their first Super Bowl.

Forever a Saint! Sources say New Orleans and long-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro DE Cam Jordan agreed on a 2-year extension worth up to $27.5M guaranteed, locking the veteran in for his career. Jordan will go down as the best DL to ever play for the Saints & likely a Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/UjeHvXNGNt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023

Looking back at the 2011 draft class, it’s hard to not be awestruck by the incredible amount of talent available. I mean, just look at the first seven picks:

Cam Newton Von Miller Marcell Dareus A.J. Green Patrick Peterson Julio Jones Aldon Smith

Also in the first round was J.J. Watt, Robert Quinn, Ryan Kerrigan, Mark Ingram II and Muhammad Wilkerson.

Of course, Seattle fans will remember the 2011 draft fondly, as it brought them Richard Sherman, K.J. Wright, Byron Maxwell, Super Bowl XLVIII MVP Malcolm Smith, and Doug Baldwin as an undrafted free agent.

