Cam Jordan: Facing other elusive quarterbacks made it easier vs. Gardner Minshew

The Saints, with an inadvertent blessing from the Pope, moved to 5-1 on Sunday with a win over the Jaguars. They shut down the Jacksonville offense, holding them to 226 total yards and making rookie phenom Gardner Minshew II look decidedly less than phenomenal.

After the game, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan explained to PFT by phone that their experiences against other elusive quarterbacks made it easier to corral Minshew.

“It’s not like he’s as fast as Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, and Dak Prescott,” Jordan said, also pointing out that Minshew wasn’t as tall as the Saints thought he’d be. “He may not be as fast as Jameis Winston.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Saints have beaten each of them this year, and they have now added Minshew to the list.

The Saints defense, which has held opposing offenses to fewer than 300 yards for three straight games, is a “process of evolution,” Jordan said.

“It’s the third year in the defense for a lot of the guys,” Jordan said. “There aren’t a lot of new faces.”

This has allowed the defense to gel faster in 2019, which also allowed it to step up without Drew Brees. And yet the Saints were still underdogs in this game. Was Cam Jordan surprised?

“They didn’t take into account that my mustache is better than their quarterback’s mustache,” Jordan deadpanned.

On Sunday, the Saints were definitely better than the Jaguars. In 2019, the Saints may be the best team in the NFC.