Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is not being modest when it comes to setting his sights for the 2023 season. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Jordan was asked about his expectations for this year. He said no player walks into a season hoping to win 10 games, so he’s going into the season [more]

Cam Jordan: I expect to take Derek Carr back to Vegas for a run at the Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports