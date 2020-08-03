Cam Jordan claims Tom Brady, Buccaneers 'fighting for second place' in NFC South

The NFC South should be one of the most competitive divisions during the 2020 NFL season after an offseason that saw each of its four teams make substantial roster moves.

The most notable addition was, of course, quarterback Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. The Bucs also added former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski via trade, giving them an offense that likely will be among the toughest to defend.

The new-look Buccaneers face plenty of competition in the division, and the toughest opponent is sure to be the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have won the NFC South in three consecutive seasons, including back-to-back years with a 13-3 record.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan did an interview with NFL Network show "Good Morning Football" on Monday, and he had a few interesting comments about Brady and the Buccaneers.

"But I do know we have to step up our game, we've got to elevate," Jordan said with a smirk, per NFL.com. "They've got the second-greatest quarterback of all-time, right behind Drew Brees, and now we've got a head-to-head two times a year. We've got our work cut out for us and then they have an addition, you bring in Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy, you already had two 1,000-yard receivers in (Chris) Godwin and Mike Evans. This is a team that's fighting for second place."

Oddsmakers have pegged the Saints as the betting favorites to win the division. New Orleans has -134 odds to win the NFC South at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Tampa Bay right behind at +160 odds. That said, it's never a good idea to give Brady extra motivation and bulletin board material. Brady and the Patriots fed off of bulletin board material more than any other team throughout his 20-year run in New England during which he won six Super Bowl titles.

These two teams won't have to wait long to make a statement on the field. The Saints will host the Bucs in Week 1 of the regular season.

