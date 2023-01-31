Cam Jordan added to Pro Bowl roster

The Pro Bowl roster originally had 88 players on it. It now is well over 100 with Pro Bowlers on the Super Bowl teams unable to participate along with the withdrawals of injured players.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is the latest addition.

His agent, Doug Hendrickson, tweeted that Jordan will serve as a replacement player in the games. It is unclear who Jordan replaces.

It is Jordan’s eighth Pro Bowl in 12 seasons and his sixth in a row.

He made 66 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in 2022.

