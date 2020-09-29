Cam Jordan on 1-2 start: I’m putting everything on defense

One of the questions that’s been asked around the Saints in the early weeks of this season is whether quarterback Drew Brees‘ skills are diminishing at a concerning rate.

Defensive end Cam Jordan fielded that question during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show Tuesday. Jordan laughed when asked if Brees had lost too much arm strength and said he trusts Brees “more and more every time he takes the field.”

Jordan said the secret to changing the conversation is to “win more” and that he’s casting blame for the team’s losses to the Raiders and Packers to his side of the ball.

“We’re talking about three games in,” Jordan said. “I’m putting everything on defense more than I would put on an offense that just put 30 points on the board.”

Brees was 29-of-36 for 288 yards and three touchdowns against the Packers, which was a step up from the first two weeks and the kind of performance that the Saints have ridden to a lot of wins over the years. If the defense can do its piece while Brees repeats that outing in Detroit, the Saints should be in good position to end their losing streak.

